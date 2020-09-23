Despite pandemic, it’s Bobblection 2020 time

Normally this promo would have been held at the ballpark during the season, but with the pandemic and all, the Goldklang Group’s annual Bobblection is now a postseason event, culminating with drive-thru bobblehead pick-up events.

Here’s the deal. The St. Paul Saints (independent; American Association), Charleston RiverDogs (Low A; Sally League) and the Hudson Valley Renegades (Short Season A; NY-Penn League) have held Bobblection promos at the ballpark, with fans choosing between the two presidential candidates. In all but a few instances, fans at all three ballparks have chosen the winner of the upcoming election, including 2016, when Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton.

The election is being held slightly differently by the three teams. For the Renegades and RiverDogs, voting is open now: choose a candidate and pay $30 for the bobblehead of your choice. The voting will culminate with a drive-thru Bobblehead pick up event at the home ballparks on Saturday, October 17, when a winner will be declared.

“Part of the fun of the Bobblection is that our fans typically get to go into a makeshift voting booth and cast their ballots for President,” said Steve Gliner, President / General Manager of the Hudson Valley Renegades. “This year has been extremely challenging during the pandemic without having a season, but we would be remiss not to continue the tradition of the Bobblection since it is a staple with the Renegades and recognized on a national level.”

“This is one of our signature events every four years,” said President/GM Dave Echols. “We felt it was important for the Charleston community to have this event to look forward to this year.”

For the Saints, the Bobblection will be a more elaborate event. Beginning at 6 p.m. on September 29, voters can order a Trump or Biden bobblehead online for $35 and also receive a free t-shirt that says “I Bobble Voted” in either red or blue. The first candidate that sells out their 1,000 bobblehead allotment will be declared the winner. Team officials will also run a Facebook Live event as ordering opens.

All three teams will ship an order at an extra cost.