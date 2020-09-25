Top Menu

Navigation

You are here: Home Savannah, Bananas agree to new Grayson Stadium lease

Savannah, Bananas agree to new Grayson Stadium lease

By on September 25, 2020 in Summer Collegiate, Summer Collegiate News

Grayson Stadium PartyDeck

The Savannah Bananas (summer collegiate; Coastal Plain League) will remain at Grayson Stadium for at least five years after agreeing to a new lease with the city.

Not that there was much of a mystery to the proceedings: the Bananas are one of the most successful summer-collegiate teams out there, with a 88-game sellout streak recorded before a 2020 campaign limited by COVID-19 mitigation measures. The new lease for Grayson Stadium does feature a rent increase, from $20,000 to $25,000. But the key part of the new lease calls for the Bananas to contribute at least $250,000 over the first five years toward capital improvements. There are plenty, as you would expect in a ballpark that first opened in 1926. But making that $250,000 go much farther: the city expects to spend $2.5 million on the ballpark with money generated from T-Splost 7, a local sales tax. According to the Savannah Morning News:, there is a long list of upgrades and issues to address, including the grandstand, bleachers, outfield wall, scoreboard, restrooms, locker rooms and air conditioning. The Bananas and the city will map out a plan to address these issues.

So the yearly rent is closer to $75,000. That’s relatively high on the summer-collegiate front, but not among the highest: the Prospect League’s Lafayette Aviators committed to a yearly rent at Loeb Stadium of $120,000, with more due the city if team revenues exceed $800,000.

RELATED STORIES: Savannah Bananas to Make Grayson Stadium Ad-Free Ballpark; Savannah Bananas Sellout Streak Continues

, , , ,