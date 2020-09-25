Mariners add Oura Rings to equipment lineup

They were used by NBA players in the Orlando bubble, and now they’re reaching Major League Baseball, as the Seattle Mariners will use Oura Rings to monitor player sleep patterns and overall health metrics.

Oura Rings are designed to generate biometric data about sleep, activity and recovery habits, while delivering a holistic overview of health and performance readiness. According to a press release, the Seattle Mariners will receive actionable insights into the connection between sleep, recovery and overall health. The Oura Ring tracks all stages of sleep by measuring key physiological signals such as temperature, heart rate, heart rate variability and respiratory rate. This data feeds into a daily Sleep Score served up each morning in the Oura app, as well as a Readiness Score that allows the person to use data to quantify how their body is recovering and help guide the next day’s activities.

Though we’ve not seen final numbers on the use of Oura Rings in the NBA bubble, Oura shipped 2,000 or so Rings to the Orlando NBA bubble. Kevin Love swears by them, as do several members of the Los Angeles Lakers. The NBA was a natural for the initial Oura marketing: Former NBA greats Shaquille O’Neal and Manu Ginobili were early investors.

Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger has already been an Oura Ring user: “I use my Oura Ring every day to track my recovery. I rely heavily on feedback from my ring when I make adjustments to my workouts, diet and supplements. The data is extremely valuable and has given me critical feedback and validated the adjustments I’ve been making in order to maximize my recovery.”

“We believe that the restorative value of sleep is critical to a championship model,” said Jerry Dipoto, Executive VP & General Manager, Seattle Mariners. “As such, the opportunity for us to partner with Oura is an exciting step in our ongoing pursuit of high performance, both on the field and off.”

Photo courtesy Oura.