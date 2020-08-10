Save Snappy! Name-the-team contest continues in Beloit

Though a call for a new team name has led to hundreds of submissions to Beloit Snappers (Low A; Midwest League) management, a branding change might not matter as much as the message sent: there’s a new game in town.

As far as fan engagement goes, the name-the-team-or-maybe-not is a pretty good and time-honored promo: via social media, fans are asked for their thoughts on the team name and branding, The Snappers social media folks take it a step farther and throw in a theme for the day, ranging from Sconnie tropes to cheesy puns:

We get it. You think these posts are cheesy. Speaking of cheese, Wisconsin is the cheese capital of the world! If we ran with a cheesy color scheme, what would a great cheese-themed team name be? Submit your ideas: https://t.co/wSsdO52t4k pic.twitter.com/5Jtpvnc2BR — Beloit Snappers (@BeloitSnappers) August 9, 2020

It’s also launched a countermovement to a new name, as other fans have taken to Twitter with the hashtag #SaveSnappy in an effort to derail any new team name. But here’s your hint: Team owner Quint Studer told a local newspaper he didn’t expect to change the team name for the sake of a new team name.

For what it’s worth: Snappers is one of the great names in all of Minor League Baseball. It combines a fierceness of the snapping turtle while connecting to a bucolic feel. It works well as a mascot, a plushy, and all kinds of merchandise. Updating the tired old Snappy logo is certainly a must if the team name stays, however; he looks like the before picture in a Geritol commercial.

