Bellamy heads Gastonia’s 2021 Atlantic League entry

A new Gastonia (N.C.) team is joining the independent Atlantic League lineup for the 2021 season, as Brandon Bellamy will lead the team ownership group and his Velocity Companies will partner on ballpark-area development.

Gastonia officials have been planning the new ballpark as part of a downtown development plan dubbed the Franklin Urban Sports and Entertainment (FUSE) District, a 16-acre redevelopment project. The ballpark, which will effectively act as a multiuse facility, is slated to host an independent Atlantic League team beginning in 2021, while being designed to accommodate a variety of other events, including concerts, soccer, lacrosse, and football.

And heading that team: Bellamy, Chief Executive Officer of The Velocity Companies. A real-estate investor and developer, Bellamy and his partners will operate under NC Gas House Gang, LLC, which will be majority owned by Bellamy and will also manage the ballpark. His investors include ARCTRUST Properties, Inc. CEO Robert Ambrosi.

In partnership with the City of Gastonia, Bellamy and The Velocity Companies will collaborate on economic development projects tied to the ballpark, which are expected to include residential, retail, hotel, and office space properties, a potential $100M investment opportunity for the city.

“When we learned of this incredible project, we realized it was an opportunity not just to own a team but also to connect with a community that deserves to be showcased,” Bellamy said in a press statement. “The City of Gastonia has a strong entrepreneurial history, and we are excited to be a part of its continued growth. We look forward to becoming a good neighbor and making a lasting impact in Gastonia.”

“We are delighted to bring Atlantic League baseball to Gastonia, a city that has shown tremendous ingenuity and resolve, particularly in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said ALPB President Rick White. “Under Mr. Bellamy’s ownership, this club and the ALPB will provide the community with best-in-class baseball and exceptional entertainment for years to come.”

Gastonia joins High Point as North Carolina teams in the Atlantic League lineup for 2021.

