New teams, new leagues for 2024 summer collegiate season

We have two pieces of news to pass along for the 2024 summer collegiate season: the Lake Charles Gumbeaux Gators join the Texas Collegiate League, while a group of established West Coast teams form the Pacific Empire League.

The addition of the Gumbeaux Gators expands the Texas Collegiate League footprint in Louisiana with the third team in the state, alongside the Baton Rouge Rougarou and Acadiana Cane Cutters.

The Lake Charles Gumbeaux Gators will play a total of 48 games, including 24 home games at McNeese State University’s Joe Miller Ballpark in Lake Charles. The season will kick off on May 30 and run through July 28.

Four ownership groups, which include Mike and Sharamie Moore, Joey and Lydia Odom, Brent and Julie Reeves, Luke and Stacey David, and Daniel and Kayla Odom, jointly own the team. Sam Moore, currently the director of sports relations at Visit Lake Charles, will serve as the general manager, overseeing the roster, players, sponsorships, and day-to-day operations.

The Healdsburg Prune Packers, Humboldt Crabs, Lincoln Potters, Medford Rogues, Solano Mudcats and West Coast Kings have joined forces to form the Pacific Empire League. In its debut 2024 season, the PEL will unite three former CCL teams (Prune Packers, Potters, Mudcats), the Bay Area’s West Coast Kings and two ndependent teams (Crabs and Rogues) for a 55-game schedule.