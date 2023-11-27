Steve Tahsler new Frontier League Commissioner

This is a move that’s probably overdue: longtime league employee Steve Tahsler is the new Commissioner of the Frontier League, replacing Eric Krupa, who stepped down in July to join Ryan Sanders Baseball and RS3 Sports as COO.

Tahsler is the fifth Commissioner in Frontier League history, having worked for and in the league for 27 years. His Frontier League career started in 1997 as Director of Operations for the Evansville Otters. He has also served as general manager for Evansville along with the Dubois County Dragons, Slippery Rock Sliders and Windy City ThunderBolts.

“I am honored to take over as League Commissioner and hope to continue to grow the League moving forward,” Tahsler said via press release. “The Frontier League has a tremendous history as the largest and longest tenured MLB Partner League, and our future looks very bright amid the changing landscape of Minor League Baseball.”

“The Frontier League is very excited to have Steve step into the role of Commissioner for 2024 and beyond,” said Frontier League Board President Tom Kramig via press release. “Steve’s more than two decades of experience in the League and unsurpassed knowledge of League operations make him the perfect choice to move the Frontier League forward.”

Steve Tahsler is a graduate of Georgia State University where he worked in the Sports Information Department for the Panthers. Prior to joining the Frontier League, he worked at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta as a member of the Results Staff for Baseball.