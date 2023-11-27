D-Backs launch $299 Ballpark Season Pass

Most MLB teams offer some sort of Ballpark Pass, but this is the first we’ve seen one offered the year before as a holiday gift, as the Arizona Diamondbacks are selling a $299 Ballpark Season Pass for the entire 2024 MLB season.

This is the very definition of striking while the iron is hot, coming after the team’s appearance in the 2023 World Series. It’s also an ambitious offer: while most teams offer Ballpark Passes for a month or two of the season (including the Summer Pass offered by the D-Backs), the Diamondbacks are going with a full-season pass with reserved seating at Chase Field, potentially dropping the value of the pass to $3.60 per game. (Of course, the vast majority of buyers won’t attend all 81 home games.)

“With the popularity of our Summer Pass, we’re excited to provide yet another affordable option for individuals and families to enjoy baseball together, not just in the summer but all season long,” said Derrick Hall, President, CEO & General Partner, Arizona Diamondbacks, via press release. “Pair the Ballpark Season Pass with some of our Value Menu Items, and you’ll see why Chase Field provides the most affordable ballpark experience in all of Major League Baseball.”

(Aside: the Value Menu at Diamondbacks games rocks. It includes a very respectable ballpark corn dog among other lower-priced ballpark staples.)

There are some rules. First, before each home series, pass holders will receive a text message with a link to opt-in to reserve seats and receive mobile tickets delivered directly to their mobile device through the MLB Ballpark App. Second, the pass is non-transferable. And third, the pass will be offered for a limited time in the holiday season. But there are advantages: besides the low price, the Ballpark Season Pass provides fans the opportunity to sit with their friends and purchase guest passes to add onto their tickets.

