New for 2024: Journey Bank Ballpark

We have another name for the home of the Williamsport Crosscutters (summer collegiate; MLB Draft League), as a bank merger is yielding a new name: Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

Thank goodness Bowman Field has been a constant throughout all the name changes.

The new Journey Bank comes after a merger between Muncy Bank and Trust, the former naming-rights partner, and First Columbia Bank.

The city of Williamsport, which owns the ballpark, entered into a six-year naming-rights agreement with Muncy Bank & Trust Bank in 2021. The new name continues that agreement.

The new name is expected to appear on updated signage at the ballpark in coming weeks.

“We have appreciated the strong support of Muncy Bank & Trust and look forward to our continued partnership with the newly created Journey Bank,” said Cutters Vice President of Marketing Gabe Sinicropi via press release.