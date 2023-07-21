2024 All-Star Game logo unveiled

Major League Baseball and the Texas Rangers unveiled the 2024 All-Star Game logo, as next year’s Midsummer Classic is set for Globe Life Field on July 16.

This is the second All-Star Game to be hosted by the Rangers, following the 1995 All-Star Game at The Ballpark in Arlington. Previously the franchise hosted the All-Star Game in 1962 and 1969 when playing as the Washington Senators out of RFK Stadium.

According to an MLB press release:

the official logo for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game is a vibrant celebration of Texas, and the diverse community of Arlington and its surrounding cities. At its core, the logo is a captivating representation of Texas pride and exudes a sense of energy and celebration, symbolizing the spirit of the All-Star Game and the host city. Within the mark, the Ranger’s iconic typography is seen in the words “All-Star Game” and punctuated by the state’s emblematic star. Stylistically, the rough edges and dynamic colors bring a warm welcome for all baseball fans to the summer baseball festivities that lie ahead.

“Major League Baseball is looking forward to bringing the Midsummer Classic to Globe Life Field in 2024,” said MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred via press release. “Today’s logo unveil marks the beginning of an exciting countdown to All-Star Week for the Rangers, their fans and the Cities of Arlington, Fort Worth and Dallas. Baseball fans have a lot to look forward to next summer with a wide array of fan-friendly activities surrounding the events at Major League Baseball’s newest ballpark.”

“Today marks the beginning of what will be an incredibly exciting 12 months leading up to 2024 All-Star Game,” Rangers Managing Partner and Majority Owner Ray Davis said via press release. “With Globe Life Field and the other incredible sports, entertainment, and hotel facilities that continue to be constructed and developed around the park, Arlington is an ideal location to host Major League Baseball and the Midsummer Classic. We look forward to working with Major League Baseball and the Cities of Arlington, Fort Worth, and Dallas over the next year to create a spectacular week of All-Star activities leading up to July 16, 2024.”

