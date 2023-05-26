LumberKings add Bo Jackson burgers to concessions lineup

Interesting addition to the Clinton LumberKings (summer collegiate; Prospect League) concessions lineup: Veteran Strong burgers from Jackson & Partners, LLC, led by former MLB and NFL superstar Bo Jackson.
The LumberKings will carry two items from the Jackson & Partners line-up:
- The Veteran Strong “Bo’s Bacon Cheeseburger”–a third-pound 100 percent seasoned Angus ground beef (almost double the size of the LumberKings regular hamburger) topped with bacon and cheese for the biggest appetite at the ballpark.
- The Veteran Strong “Bo’s Mushroom and Swiss Burger”–an 80 percent seasoned Angus ground beef with a 20 percent Mushroom Blend burger topped with a slice of Swiss cheese.
“I am very happy to finally announce this new addition. We have been working on this with Bo and his team for a long time,” said Ted Tornow, LumberKings General Manager, via press release. “We wanted to introduce some new food items to our fans and we liked what Jackson & Partners had to offer.”
“I’m excited that the LumberKings have partnered with me and my team (Jackson & Partners, LLC) in bringing our Veteran Strong Burgers to upcoming LumberKings games. Bo knows the LumberKings!,” Jackson said.
Jackson & Partners products are pitched with sustainability and social responsibility aspect to them. The Veteran Strong burgers line supports disabled veterans in several ways.