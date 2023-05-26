LumberKings add Bo Jackson burgers to concessions lineup

Interesting addition to the Clinton LumberKings (summer collegiate; Prospect League) concessions lineup: Veteran Strong burgers from Jackson & Partners, LLC, led by former MLB and NFL superstar Bo Jackson.

The LumberKings will carry two items from the Jackson & Partners line-up:

The Veteran Strong “Bo’s Bacon Cheeseburger”–a third-pound 100 percent seasoned Angus ground beef (almost double the size of the LumberKings regular hamburger) topped with bacon and cheese for the biggest appetite at the ballpark.

The Veteran Strong “Bo’s Mushroom and Swiss Burger”–an 80 percent seasoned Angus ground beef with a 20 percent Mushroom Blend burger topped with a slice of Swiss cheese.

“I am very happy to finally announce this new addition. We have been working on this with Bo and his team for a long time,” said Ted Tornow, LumberKings General Manager, via press release. “We wanted to introduce some new food items to our fans and we liked what Jackson & Partners had to offer.”

“I’m excited that the LumberKings have partnered with me and my team (Jackson & Partners, LLC) in bringing our Veteran Strong Burgers to upcoming LumberKings games. Bo knows the LumberKings!,” Jackson said.

Jackson & Partners products are pitched with sustainability and social responsibility aspect to them. The Veteran Strong burgers line supports disabled veterans in several ways.