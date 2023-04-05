Voting now open in 2023 MLB Best of the Ballparks fan vote

Time for the first round in the popular 2023 MLB Best of the Ballparks fan vote, as we ask you to weigh in on the best and the worst in Major League Baseball facilities. So go vote!

You’ll see some new seedings in the competition for 2023. PNC Park repeats as our top seed after winning the 2022 fan vote and Wrigley Field lands the #2 spot after finishing second in the 2022 vote, but there have been some shifts and reseedings based on last year’s results and ballpark changes this season. For instance, T-Mobile Park moves to the #10 slot as a result of renovations the last two years, while Rogers Centre moves to #13 after a series of off-season renovations. We don’t seed based on potential matchups: the vote between Dodger Stadium and Angel Stadium in the first round this season is a happy accident.

Our rankings are not the result of a formal pseudo-scientific grading system, but rather recommendations based on years of attending games, seeing how the ballparks function behind the scenes, how these ballparks have made an impact in their communities, noting how ballparks are regarded within the industry and seeing how fans voted in 2022.

The rankings are very loose, so please don’t take offense if your favorite has a low seeding in these brackets. Generally speaking, we divide these rankings into three tiers: elite (the top 12), outstanding (the middle 14) and in need of work (the bottom four). In the case of the bottom four, it’s no secret that MLB teams are seeking replacements or drastic renovations.

Some things to note. First, you are allowed to vote multiple times, but you can only vote once per day. Second, you don’t need to fill out a full slate: partially filled lineups will count. A running tally of the vote will be presented at the bottom of this page in the form of brackets. Vote below:

Here is the schedule for all the 2023 Best of the Ballparks fan votes:

Grapefruit League, Completed

Cactus League, Completed

College Baseball, Completed

MLB, Now-April 26

Triple-A, April 17-May 7

Double-A, May 5-May 27

High-A, May 19-June 11

MLB Partner Leagues, May 24-June 9

Single-A, May 25-June 20

MLB Summer Collegiate, June 4-June 21

Summer Collegiate, May 29-June 23