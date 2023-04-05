New for 2023: Glacier Bank Park

We have a new name for the home of the Glacier Range Riders (Pioneer League): Glacier Bank Park, as Ridge Run Baseball reaches a naming-rights deal with the Kalispell (MT) bank.

“We are proud of the partnership between Glacier Bank and the Glacier Range Riders organization, along with the Kelly family,” said Michael Smith, Glacier Bank Market President, via press statement. “We succeed when the communities we serve succeed. That’s why giving back to our community has always been an important part of who we are.”

“Glacier Bank Park was designed to be a world-class multi-purpose venue and state-of-the-art baseball facility,” said Ridge Run Operators President Chris Kelly via press statement. “As the home of the Glacier Range Riders, the ballpark serves as a community hub, welcoming residents of Flathead Valley out on summer evenings to cheer on their hometown team.

“In the future, Glacier Bank Park will host a variety of events that will create memorable experiences and serve our community. We are proud to announce this partnership with Glacier Bank.”

The multipurpose venue, which opened in 2022, greeted more than 85,000 guests in the Range Riders’ inaugural season. The facility is comprised of five buildings, including 19 suites, multiple event spaces, general admission seating areas, a playground and more.