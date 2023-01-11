New Twins videoboard design unveiled

Target Field is in the midst of offseason improvements, and we have info on what should be the most noticeable upgrade for Minnesota fans regarding a new Twins videoboard system from Daktronics.

The work on the system actually began in the 2021-2022 offseason, when the videodisplay’s control room was upgraded. Now, Daktronics is in the midst of a contract to design, manufacture and install 22 new LED displays totaling more than 23,000 square feet–a 63 percent increase from 2022, a 113 percent jump from when the ballpark opened in 2010 and now among the most extensive in all of Major League Baseball.

The new main video display will be HDR-capable and increase in size by 75 percent and the new auxiliary display increase by 60 percent over both previously existing displays. The production of more than 13.1 million LEDs has begun as installation will be completed prior to the Twins’ April 8 home opener

“The Minnesota Twins are thrilled to continue our longstanding partnership with Daktronics as we deliver a best-in-class fan experience at Target Field,” said Twins President & CEO Dave St. Peter via press release. “Digital displays bring the game-day environment to life, and these LED upgrades will equip our ballpark with the very best of stadium videoboard technology. We are fortunate to have the industry leader right here in Twins Territory and cannot wait for our fans to experience these incredible new LED boards.”

The new left-field display will measure approximately 56.5 feet high by 178 feet wide and total more than 10,000 square feet–75 percent larger than the previous display and the sixth largest in Major League Baseball, and one of a select few in MLB to be HDR-capable. The display will also incorporate industry-leading environmental protection to ensure it operates as expected in the outdoor elements of Minnesota.

“The upgrade to Target Field’s LED technology will be exceptional and enhance the experience at every event,” said Daktronics President and CEO Reece Kurtenbach via press release. “We’ve been proud to work with the Minnesota Twins for more than 20 years and extending this partnership is something we greatly value here at Daktronics. Our local factory in Redwood Falls, Minnesota, and Brookings, South Dakota, will be assembling product for this in-state partner, something that brings pride to many of our employees, and we’re extremely excited to see this project come to life in 2023.”

The main video display is one part of this overhaul of LED displays at Target Field, which includes a 1,600-square-foot auxiliary display in right field 60 percent larger than the previous display. There will also be an outfield fence display running 110 feet long and an 800-square-foot bullpen display, all within the seating bowl to add to the game-day experience.

Additionally, 11 new ribbon displays will be affixed to the seating fascia throughout the stadium and total 1,485 feet in length. These allow for game-in-progress information, captioning abilities, additional statistics and graphics, and the opportunity to highlight sponsors throughout events.

A tower feature will total 2,000+ square feet and a box office display will provide an additional 187 square feet of digital space to connect with audiences and communicate information pertinent to those spaces. At Gate 34, a display featuring 725 square feet will welcome audiences and Twins fans to the stadium.

Rendering courtesy Daktronics.

RELATED STORIES: New Twins branding to accompany Target Field upgrades in 2023 MLB season; Massive augmented reality planned for Target Field; Target Field updates due in 2022, 2023; Twins, Mets unveil future display-tech upgrades