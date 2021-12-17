Twins, Mets unveil future display-tech upgrades

The Minnesota Twins will partner with local firm Daktronics on Target Field videodisplay upgrades, while the New York Mets will work with Samsung Electronics America to overhaul all Citi Field digital signage, including the center-field videoboard.

Both teams are looking at outfield scoreboard upgrades in 2023, while the Mets will begin work on overhauling Citi Field signage for this coming season, including:

Installation of more than 1,300 LCD screens and 4,000 square feet of direct view LED screens in public spaces, enhancing the fan experience at every touch point and even alerting them when their team merchandise is ready for pick up

Creation of a ballpark-wide IPTV system carrying nearly 100 channels of sports and entertainment content

Doubling the number of slow-motion replay systems and three times as many cameras for increased game coverage

In 2023, the Mets are planning an enhanced and fully upgraded scoreboard to display the latest LED technology and handle 4K video.

“Our partnership with Samsung is a significant investment from our owner Steve Cohen to bring the most state-of-the-art technology to the ballpark and provide our fans an even better experience at Citi Field,” said Mets Chief Technology Officer Mark Brubaker via press statement. “The quality of these upgrades and integration into the daily experience for our fans make Citi Field an industry leader when it comes to the most innovative technological displays.”

“Samsung has a rich tradition of innovation and purpose-built technology. Over a two-year period, we’ll transform a once static signage environment to an all-digital experience,” said Mark Quiroz, Vice President Product Marketing, Display Division, Samsung Electronics America, via press statement. “By seamlessly weaving display technology and sensors into the existing environment, Samsung will create a gateway for connectivity at Citi Field for both the operators and the fans.”

At Target Field, the Twins had already announced the plan to replace the left-field scoreboard for the 2023 season following replacement of video-production equipment before the 2022 season. After fielding bids, the Twins and the Minnesota Ballpark Authority (MBA) announced the award of the videodisplay project to Daktronics The new videoboard will feature more than 10,000 square feet of LED display, making it the fourth largest in Major League Baseball, and the fifth to be HDR capable (assuming no other teams upgrading). Pending final agreement, the new Target Field main videoboard, along with any potential additions or alternate elements for the ballpark’s other digital displays, are set to be assembled in Minnesota at Daktronics’ Redwood Falls manufacturing plant, be installed next offseason and make their debut on Opening Day 2023. (We’re guessing large portions of the scoreboard will be manufactured at the firm’s Brookings, S.D. plant, just across the MN-SD state line. For those unaware, the DAK in Daktronics stands for DAKota.)

Daktronics, one of three finalists, was approved as the preferred vendor for the videodisplay project, with finalization of scope, design and cost details will be forthcoming. Daktronics previously built the current Target Field main videoboard, ribbon board, out-of-town scoreboard and bullpen board (all installed prior to the ballpark’s inaugural 2010 season); the rightfield videoboard and Twins Tower (both installed prior to the 2011 season); and several other digital displays throughout the ballpark.

“The Minnesota Twins are thrilled to continue our partnership with Daktronics as we bring the next generation of stadium videoboard technology to our ballpark and our fans,” said Twins President & CEO Dave St. Peter via press statement. “We had an opportunity when Target Field opened in 2010 to take a huge leap forward with our scoreboard and digital displays, and Daktronics delivered. Now, after 13 seasons, it is time to again bring best-in-class technology to our ballpark, and we are fortunate to have the industry leader right here in Twins Territory.”

“The Minnesota Ballpark Authority is very excited to add Daktronics to our project team,” said MBA Executive Director Dan Kenney via press statement. “This is a major investment and it’s gratifying to know we will have DAK’s team working directly with us to refine the final scope of improvements, to get the best value, and to deliver the most impactful upgrades to the fan experience at Target Field.”

The footprint of the scoreboard won’t change, but the new videoboard will be larger: the current videoboard is 57 feet high by 101 feet wide, while the new videoboard is planned for 57 feet high by 178 feet wide, a 76 percent size increase, with adjacent static advertising replaced by the expanded videodisplay.

