New for 2023: Boone Bigfoots

We have a new team for the summer-collegiate Coastal Plain League in 2023, as the Boone Bigfoots will begin play at Appalachian State University’s Beaver Field at Jim and Bettie Smith Stadium.

“The Boone Bigfoots are excited to be a part of a great league,” said Bigfoots Team Owner Bob Wilson via press release. “The CPL is a great opportunity for the ‘Foots. We hope to bring excitement, entertainment, and great baseball to the league and the high country.”

“We’re very excited to be adding the Boone Bigfoots to the Coastal Plain League for the 2023 season,” said CPL Commissioner Chip Allen via press release. “The Bigfoots pride themselves on providing an entertaining, fun family-friendly, centered around a great baseball atmosphere, making them a perfect fit for the CPL.”

Prior to joining the CPL, the Bigfoots have been a 501(c3) non-profit Independent baseball organization. The Bigfoots finished their 2022 campaign with a 28-12-2 record.

With the addition of the Bigfoots, the Coastal Plain League will be comprised of 14 franchises playing in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia for the 2023 season. The full slate of games for next year will be announced in the near future.