Largest gift to College of Charleston athletics leads to $4-million baseball performance center

There are not many schools where you can say the largest athletic department gift was to a baseball program, but that’s the case with the College of Charleston, where a $2.1 million gift is leading to a $4 million baseball performance center.

The gift from Founders Federal Credit Union will go to construct and configure the Founders Baseball Performance Center at Patriots Point.

The new two-story, 11,000-square-foot facility will include clubhouses, team rooms and video rooms with cutting-edge training technology, a hydrotherapy training area, outdoor patio and club areas for donors and new coaches’ offices. It should be completed in a 2026-2027 time frame.

“This partnership and naming agreement with Founders Federal Credit Union is an exciting opportunity for the College of Charleston,” said College of Charleston President Andrew T. Hsu via press release. “Founders has done great work with their other university collaborations in the region, and I know this record-breaking gift for our athletics program will go a long way in supporting our student-athletes and coaching staff as they set new records for our Cougars baseball program.”

“We are beyond excited to be a part of the Patriot’s Point Athletics Complex and assist in providing this top notch athletic program with the facilities they deserve so they can successfully compete and continue to bring attention and recognition to this region,” said Founders Federal Credit Union CEO Bruce Brumfield via press release. “Every exchange with the College of Charleston and, most specifically, their athletic coaches, staff and athletes, has been nothing but positive and encouraging as we have built this relationship. We look forward to partnering with Coach Holbrook and his team and are excited for the future of this organization, our collaboration and the things to come at Patriot’s Point.”

The Founders Baseball Performance Center is part of a multimillion-dollar improvement plan to the baseball facility at the Patriots Point Athletics Complex. The estimated $12-million project was designed in coordination with McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture firm. The first phase of the project, priced at $2.5 million, was already approved by the College of Charleston Board of Trustees and will cover upgrades to the team’s home, the Ballpark at Patriots Point, including new turf field, new LED lights and a new videoboard to replace the existing one.

Renderings courtesy College of Charleston.