New Hudson ballpark back on track

On-again, off-again plans for a new Hudson ballpark for a summer-collegiate Northwoods League team are back on, as developers unveiled plans for a new development in the Wisconsin community.

Plans for the new ballpark at the site of a former dog-racing track, St. Croix Meadows, were first unveiled in 2016, with an opening envisioned for May 2018. But the date passed, and that delay was further complicated. But developer St Croix Meadows Planned Commercial District is back with an ambitious mixed-use development that includes the new ballpark, a new home for the Lift Bridge Brewery (check out the Farm Girl saison; it’s a great summertime brew), housing and a park. That plan was met with enthusiasm by the Hudson City Council last night, receiving preliminary approval. A final development plans still needs to be submitted and approved, but if things proceed quickly and site prep is done, you could conceivably see a new ballpark in June 2023.

About the ballpark:

The “Hudson Ballpark,” being built for the primary purpose of servicing an expansion in the Northwoods League, is also planned to be two stories, with a 20,000 square foot concourse level, concessions, bar options, table seating and more. The lower level of approximately 20,000 square feet of space will include things like the field, game operations, field maintenance and team rooms.

1,400 seats are anticipated, 200 of which would be club level seats.

Hudson, for those unfamiliar with Minnesota/Wisconsin geography, is located on the St. Croix River directly east of Minneapolis/St. Paul and is largely a commuter community for the Twin Cities. Hudson itself isn’t very large — just 14,604 residents as of 2020 — but a team can draw from the eastern Twin Cities suburbs (Stillwater, Bayport, Afton) and the greater Minnesconsin area.

Renderings courtesy Hudson, WI.

