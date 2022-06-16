Will we see Yankees, Dodgers French connection in 2025?

Both the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly expressed interest in playing at Paris’s Stade de France, in MLB’s first games in continental Europe, during the 2025 season.

After a successful 2019 series in London between the Red Sox and Yankees, MLB officials were enthusiastic about future European play, even to the point of scheduling another London series in 2020. But the COVID pandemic forced cancelation of that series, but international play will return in 2023 in the form of a reported San Francisco/San Diego series in Mexico City. As part of MLB’s new collective bargaining agreement, MLB and the Players Association agreed to expanded international play in the Dominican Republic, London, Mexico and Puerto Rico.

It was reported by Reuters in May that the Los Angeles Dodgers were seeking to be part of a 2025 Paris series, and now AP is reporting the Yankees are also expressing interest in Paris as well. The gamed would be played at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, located a few kilometers north of Paris. It seats 80,698 for soccer and was built for the 1988 World Cup.

MLB isn’t talking about this potential Yankees/Dodgers series, and we probably won’t hear about specifics until next year.

