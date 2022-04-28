Hooks add Whataburger Field augmented reality murals

The Corpus Christi Hooks (Double-A; Texas League) installed two eye-catching Whataburger Field augmented reality murals activated by custom Instagram filters.

The murals, created in partnership with partnering with the TAMU-CC Graphic Design Club, with designs from program seniors Drew Scott and Marina Chavez. Club faculty advisors Nancy Miller and Joshua Duttweiler assisted with the creation of the AR filter extensions that bring the murals to life on social media. In other words, they’re selfie spots on steroids.

The two large outdoor murals are located at Whataburger Field, one near the main entrance at Ken Schrom Plaza and the other adjacent to the Home Slice concession stand on the first base side of the concourse inside the park.

“This project was a fun opportunity to celebrate the return to gathering as a community and as a student group after the challenges of recent years,” said TAMU-CC Graphic Design Club faculty advisor Nancy Miller via press release “Our students have enjoyed seeing their work installed in a place that allows interaction with Hooks fans and ballpark goers.”

“Offering an experience such as this is monumental in terms of being ahead of the curve when it comes to the ever-changing world of social media and even staying relevant in current times,” said Dustin Fishman, Marketing Manager for the Corpus Christi Hooks, via press statement. “These murals were also able to give an opportunity like no other to the students of the TAMU-CC Graphic Design Club and we hope to continue our relationship in the future.”

Both murals are installed and active, allowing fans to try out the AR experience during the Hooks next homestand from May 3-8 against the San Antonio Missions at Whataburger Field.

Photos courtesy Corpus Christi Hooks.