New for 2022: Condron Family Ballpark

Our 2021 College Ballpark of the Year has a new name in recognition of a major University of Florida benefactor, as Florida Ballpark is now officially Condron Family Ballpark.

Gary Condron is a 1976 University of Florida graduate and former Gators baseball player. He and his family have donated $30 million to Florida athletics over the years, including a recent $8 million donation.

“Few Gators are as loyal and dedicated to the University of Florida as is Gary,” UF Athletic Director Scott Stricklin told floridagators.com. “He credits much of his success to his time at UF, and in turn, has been incredibly generous in giving back in support of his beloved Gators. That support, combined with Gary’s history as a former Gator baseball player, makes it a natural fit for the Condron family name to forever adorn the home of Florida baseball.”

