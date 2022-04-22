Mortenson lands construction manager gig for Progressive Field renovations

Minneapolis-based Mortenson will serve as construction manager for upcoming Progressive Field renovations, as announced by the Cleveland Guardians.

The renovations will include expansion and upgrading of the left-field experience inclusive of the Terrace Club; a reworking of the upper-deck concourse; creating a larger, more engaged social space in the seating area behind home plate; and clubhouse/front office building renovations.

Mortenson‘s resume in ballpark work includes Truist Park in Atlanta and American Family Fields of Phoenix, and serving as construction manager for the original facilities and recent renovations at Coors Field in Colorado and Target Field in Minnesota. Architecture firm Manica is in charge of the design.

“We are honored to work with the Guardians and Manica to leverage our extensive sports expertise to carry out the shared vision for the future of Progressive Field. We are also very excited to work with Independence in managing the construction of this significant project. We have been focused on finding the right local collaborators and optimizing the impact of this project on Cleveland-area communities, and Independence’s extensive local experience and knowledge will help us achieve those goals,” said Mortenson Vice President/General Manager Logan Gerken.

“We are excited to work with Mortenson and the Cleveland Guardians to help transform Progressive Field and to ensure that the Cleveland community receives lasting benefits from this project, starting with achieving community benefit goals for economic and workplace inclusion, career pathway support and community engagement,” said Kevin DiGeronimo, principal at Independence, via press release.

According to a Guardians press release, a prime reason for selecting Mortenson: the firm committed to maximizing local participation for the renovation projects, a goal that Mortenson has emphasized throughout the selection process. As part of that commitment, Mortenson has selected Independence Construction to work with them in providing construction management services.

The Guardians had previously announced the hiring of Marc Taylor Inc. (MTI) as Project Management Advisor to oversee all the planned work, along with local companies partnering with MTI (MCM Company Inc. on project management and APB & Associates on DEI guidance).

