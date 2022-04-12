A pirate’s life for me in Pensacola with new Pirate Ship Deck

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Double-A; Southern League) are adding a signature area to Blue Wahoos Stadium this season: the Pepsi Pirate Ship Deck.

The new themed party deck area will be installed on the outfield berm in center field, featuring a full-size pirate ship.

“We’re very excited to bring the Pepsi Pirate Ship Deck to our fans and grateful to Pepsi and Buffalo Rock for their partnership on this project,” team president Jonathan Griffith said via press release. “The Pepsi Pirate Ship Deck will make our ballpark even more fun for fans of all ages at games and events throughout the year.”

The 875-square-foot pirate ship deck will offer stellar centerfield views of the game for approximately 50 fans on game days and will be available as a private group area. On nights that the deck is not reserved by a private group, it will be open and accessible for all fans to enjoy.

The party deck will be completed in stages throughout the 2022 season with initial construction of the deck completed by Hanto & Clarke. The pirate ship will be constructed by Pensacola’s Krewe of Lafitte with an anticipated installation date at Blue Wahoos Stadium in May.

Photo courtesy Pensacola Blue Wahoos.