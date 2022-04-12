The name for this year’s St. Paul Saints (Triple-A; International League) ball pig is either retro or boomer, depending on your age and knowledge of Tommy Tutone: 867530Swine.

This is the 30th season of St. Paul Saints baseball, so it makes perfect sense to go retro with a song older than the team. And with the number 30 embedded in the song title, the name makes even more sense. You’re undoubtedly familiar with the song, but perhaps even less with Tommy Tutone, so here’s a little nostalgia for you:

Here’s the explainer from the Saints:

A classic name for a classic Saints season. It’s the 30th season of Saints baseball, so it’s only fitting the new pig has the big 3-0 in her name. All season long the Saints will have the one pig they can turn to. She’s just a regular pig that the Saints wound up calling on a dare. They’re not sure how long this will last, but they are hoping at least until the end of September when the season comes to an end. The 2022 season is the longest in franchise history, therefore, the Saints are asking for the longest commitment by any pig in their 30 seasons. If for some reason, 867530Swine decides this relationship is lasting a little too long, the Saints may have a backup option or two. Other ball pigs the Saints reached out to before they got the nerve to call 867530Swine were Sooie Anderson and Betty White Meat, but unfortunately both expired just before the season started. The Saints were really interested in in Ted LasSow, but he took a position overseas. They thought they were signing the biggest offseason name is Carlos Baorrea, but his agent Scott BOARas held out for a better offer. If need be, however, they can reach out to Boardle, Dolly Porkan, or Boba Fatt.

867530Swine is the latest in a long line of porcine ball carriers for the Saints. Many of the names play on hot topics of the year, current events or local celebrities. Last season the Saints had a pig that believed it could fly with Space Ham. During the pandemic year they made sure the pig went into lockdown with This Little Piggy Stayed Home. In 2019 the championship drought ender was Daenerys Hoggaryen. In 2018 the Saints struck a chord with the younger generation with Porknite. The year before that they tested the political waters with Alternative Fats. In 2016 the Saints honored one of the most iconic artists with Little Red Porkette. During the first season at CHS Field the Saints paid homage to Lowertown artists they went with Pablo Pigasso. In 2014 the Saints received the Colboar bump with Stephen Colboar. The 2012 season saw two mascots for the first time: Kim Lardashian and Kris Hamphries. Past names have included Mackleboar (2013), Brat Favre (2010), Slumhog Millionaire (2009), Boarack Ohama (2008), Notorious P.I.G.–Piggy Smalls (2003) and Kevin Bacon (2001).