MLB Best of the Ballparks vote moves to Sweet Sixteen round

With a few upsets and heavy participation in the first round, the 2022 MLB Best of the Ballparks fan vote moves to the Sweet Sixteen round, where we’re sure we’ll see more close votes.

In fact, it was a little surprising as to how few close votes there were in this first round, with PNC Park and Dodger Stadium receiving first-round byes. There were a few upsets, with lower seeds Comerica Park, Coors Field and Nationals Park posting decisive wins. The ballparks receiving the most votes in a contested bracket: Target Field, Oriole Park, Petco Park, Wrigley Field and Fenway Park. So go vote!

The rankings are very loose, so please don’t take offense if your favorite has a low seeding in these brackets. Generally speaking, we divide these rankings into three tiers: elite (the top 13), outstanding (the middle 12) and in need of work (the bottom five). In the case of the bottom five, it’s no secret that MLB teams are seeking replacements or drastic renovations.

Some things to note. First, you are allowed to vote multiple times, but you can only vote once per day. Second, you don’t need to fill out a full slate: partially filled lineups will count. A running tally of the vote will be presented at the bottom of this page in the form of brackets. Vote below:

Photo of PNC Park courtesy Pittsburgh Pirates.