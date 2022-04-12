RiverDogs add foot-long fish stick, food truck to The Joe for 2022

It’s not every day you can devour a foot-long fried fish on a stick at the ballpark, but it’s one of the new offerings from the Charleston RiverDogs (Single-A; South Atlantic League) at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park—The Joe–and on the road in 2022.

On the road? The RiverDogs will take the dining experience at The Joe on the road with the unveiling of the RiverDogs Food Truck in 2022. The RiverDogs will become one of a few teams in Minor League Baseball to own and operate their own food truck. The truck will be stationed outside of the front gate at select home games while also serving as Charlie T. RiverDog’s transportation to various community events. In addition, the RiverDogs Food Truck will have the option to be booked for private events.



“Our fans have come to expect delicious and creative food offerings when they attend a game at The Joe. However, prior to this season, that experience was limited to what happened inside the gates.” said RiverDogs Vice President/Food & Beverage Josh Shea. “The idea behind the RiverDogs Food Truck is to take that same standard of culinary creativity and deliver it to more people in locations around the city of Charleston.”

Inside of the ballpark, the RiverDogs are relaunching fun food on the concourse level following a year filled with unknowns in 2021. New to the lineup of food options will be the Wicked Sausage Stand down the left field line. The stand will feature unique signature sausages from Cooper River Farms, including brats, Italian, Andouille with a New Orleans flare and Reuben inspired menu item. The most famous menu item at this stand is sure to be The Man Salad, featuring a 10-ounce German-style pretzel, three signature sausages and a healthy portion of Wicked Weed beer cheese.

The Smokehouse makes a return to The Joe, specializing in Southern-style smoked meat sandwiches. Two former fan favorites, The Pie House and The Taco Stand, have been combined into Taco Pie this season. This concession area will serve various pizza and taco-themed items, including its namesake Taco Pie. The specialty dish includes taco filling inside of a pie shell that is topped with colby jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, Pico de gallo and sour cream. Also being served from this area are the fan-favorite Kitchen Sink Nachos. This meal for two features pulled pork, chicken tinga, Southwestern beef, nacho cheese, Southwest bean mix, barbecue and sweet chili sauce and Pico de Gallo.

The final addition to the concourse level is Joe’s Shrimp Shack, located behind home plate opposite of the Belly Itcher Bar. For the first time at The Joe, fans will have the option to enjoy seafood while taking in the action. The menu will include Mexican street corn Po Boy’s, Charleston shrimp rolls and the first-ever Stadium Fish Stick: a foot-long filet of cod battered, fried and served on a stick.