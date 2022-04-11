Mascot news: Beloit Sky Carp, Charleston Dirty Birds

Two mascot stories to share with you today: The Beloit Sky Carp (High-A; Midwest League) are looking for help in naming its new mascot, while the Charleston Dirty Birds (MLB Partner League; Atlantic League) announced the name for its new mascot.

In Beloit, the team is following up on its 2021 rebranding from the Snappers to the Sky Carp with a request for a name for a new mascot. No, Snappy isn’t totally going away, but with the new name comes the need for a new mascot. It’s an open request for a name: go to the team website and submit as many names as you like. The team has three criteria for a new name:

Does the name have a connection to the Sky Carp, Beloit, or the surrounding Stateline area?

Goose-Related puns are super fun and highly encouraged!

Is it fun, silly and easy to remember?

The Sky Carp will announce five name finalists in the coming weeks and ask our fans to vote for their favorite one. The name with the most votes wins.

In Charleston, the Dirty Birds announced the name for its new mascot: Dusty, selected by fans via an online poll where over 2,000 fans anointed the team’s coal-dust-covered mascot. The Dirty Birds announced on March 28, 2022 via social media that the fans would ultimately pick the name for the Dirty Bird. Fans submitted their suggestions, and the top five names were chosen to go head-to-head in an online poll controlled by Dirty Birds’ fans. The top five name suggestions included: Dusty, Charlie, Coalby, Flip and Diggy.

“We put it to a vote of our fans and Dusty is the new name of our digital mascot,” said Dirty Birds President, Chuck Domino via press release. “By choosing Dusty I feel as though our fans truly understand what this character represents.”

Dusty will live in the ballpark’s videoboard and will be incorporated into the game’s entertainment.

“We wanted a name that really embodies who the Dirty Bird is and that would really resonate with our young fans. We have such creative fans and we felt this was the perfect job for them,” said Dirty Birds Director of Marketing and Entertainment Lindsey Webb via press statement. “I think it’s safe to say they did not let us down. Dusty the Dirty Bird, it doesn’t get any better than that.”