New for 2022: AdventHealth Stadium

We have a new name for the home of the Rome Braves (High-A; South Atlantic League), as State Mutual Stadium will soon transition to AdventHealth Stadium.

The ballpark opened in 2003 as State Mutual Stadium after the team’s move from Macon.

“We’ve been fortunate to have a growing partnership with the Rome Braves for many years,” said Mike Murrill, president and CEO of AdventHealth Redmond and the AdventHealth Southeast Region, via press release. “The Rome Braves are an impressive organization, and our values of making a positive impact in our community align naturally. We are honored to have the stadium named after AdventHealth, and we look forward to working together for many years to come as we help our communities and our region feel whole.”

“We’re extremely proud to continue working closely with AdventHealth Redmond,” said David Cross, vice president and general manager of the Rome Braves, via press release. “We are excited to take our partnership to the next level and work together to help our community.”