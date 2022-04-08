Now open: Best of the Ballparks 2022 MLB vote

Time for the first round in the popular Best of the Ballparks 2022 fan vote, as we ask you to weigh in on the best and the worst in Major League Baseball facilities. So go vote!

You’ll see some new seedings in the competition for 2022. PNC Park repeats as our top seed after winning the 2021 fan vote, but there have been some shifts and reseedings based on last year’s results and ballpark changes this season. For instance, Dodger Stadium moves to the #2 spot based on the offseason renovations unveiled during the 2021 season, and Great American Ball Park rises to a higher seeding because of the fan support showed in 2021 voting. Our rankings are not the result of a formal pseudo-scientific grading system, but rather recommendations based on years of attending games, seeing how the ballparks function behind the scenes (we have seen plenty of ballpark cisterns while on visits in the past), how these ballparks have made an impact in their communities, and noting how ballparks are regarded within the industry.

The rankings are very loose, so please don’t take offense if your favorite has a low seeding in these brackets. Generally speaking, we divide these rankings into three tiers: elite (the top 13), outstanding (the middle 12) and in need of work (the bottom five). In the case of the bottom five, it’s no secret that MLB teams are seeking replacements or drastic renovations.

Some things to note. First, you are allowed to vote multiple times, but you can only vote once per day. Second, you don’t need to fill out a full slate: partially filled lineups will count. A running tally of the vote will be presented at the bottom of this page in the form of brackets. Vote below: