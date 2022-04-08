Personnel news: New Hampshire Fisher Cats

We have some new faces in the broadcast booth for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Double-A; Eastern League), with Steve Goldberg and David Korzeniowski joining Bob Lipman.

Steve Goldberg joins the organization as broadcasting and media relations manager. Born in Boston, the 2019 Southern League Radio Broadcaster of the Year with the Mobile (Ala.) BayBears begins his sixth season in Minor League Baseball. The University of Missouri graduate has made stops in Charleston (2015), Frisco (2016) and Mobile (2017-19). Most recently, Goldberg has worked for Learfield as a broadcast producer as Mississippi State studio host. He also spent two years calling women’s basketball at South Alabama. Goldberg also is a veteran of the Cape Cod league, calling Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox games before joining MiLB as a broadcaster.

David Korzeniowski enters his first season as the broadcasting and media relations assistant for the Fisher Cats. He spends the fall and winter months as play-by-play voice of Brown University football and men’s basketball on AM 790, WPRV in Providence. Korzeniowski also broadcasts sports including soccer, hockey and softball at Holy Cross and Northeastern University. During the winter of 2021-22, Korzeniowski called several Notre Dame hockey games for NBC Sports on NBCSN and Peacock. Korzeniowski has broadcast 18 sports and over 350 events so far in his career, but baseball holds a special place in his heart. He spent two summers as the play-by-play broadcaster for the Falmouth Commodores in the Cape Cod Baseball League.

Bob Lipman, a six-time NSMA New Hampshire Sportscaster of the Year award winner, will also return to the booth. He has been broadcasting games for the Fisher Cats since the team’s inaugural season in 2004. He is also the radio voice of UNH Football, the primary basketball broadcaster for Dartmouth College, and an athletic communications assistant at Southern New Hampshire University.

Pat Cullen returns as the lead producer of Fisher Cats baseball, with all games, home and away, on iHeartRadio’s WGIR 610 AM (Manchester) and WQSO 97.7 FM (Rochester). This marks the 15th season of the partnership between the team and radio station.