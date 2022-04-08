Blue Jays, theScore Bet announce 10-year sponsorship

Here’s one big clue as the direction the Toronto Blue Jays will take in the Rogers Centre renovation: the team and theScore Bet announced a 10-year sponsorship bringing new premium seating areas to the ballpark.

The deal makes theScore Bet the Official Gaming Partner of the Blue Jays. theScore Bet is a subsidiary of Penn National Gaming.

First, the Blue Jays and theScore Bet plan to create a branded, premium flagship sports bar and restaurant at Rogers Centre, open 365 days a year. It’s designed to serve as an entertainment hub and destination for fans.

The partnership also covers two immersive premium seating sections on the baselines, extensive in-stadium branding, in-game features, a host of team-related experiences, and designates theScore Bet as the presenting partner of the Jays Care 50/50 program.

As announced March 28, the Blue Jays will launch a Roger Center renovation designed to extend the ballpark’s economic life by 15-20 years.

“The fan experience is evolving and this monumental partnership with theScore Bet offers compelling new ways for sports enthusiasts to be a part of the game,” said Mark Shapiro, President & CEO, Toronto Blue Jays, via press release. “We are excited to be partnering with a Canadian company that operates at the highest level of the industry and understands our role in Toronto and Canada, to bring baseball to more fans nationwide.”

“theScore Bet is proudly Canadian and we are thrilled to make Canada’s baseball team our long-term partner,” said John Levy, CEO, theScore Bet, via press release. “This is a foundational partnership with a team and organization that is deeply embedded in our country’s sports culture. Teaming with the Blue Jays opens up exciting new exclusive marketing opportunities and brings theScore Bet even closer to a huge audience of passionate and engaged fans, both on-site at Rogers Centre and online across our platforms. With our combined loyal audiences and brand affinity in Ontario, we believe this deal will establish a new standard for team and gaming operator relationships as we pioneer innovative ways to experience and interact with the game.”

No word on when these new premium space and bar/restaurant will be unveiled.

