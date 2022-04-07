Prepping for 2022: Oriole Park, Baltimore Orioles

With the Baltimore Orioles celebrating the 30th anniversary of Oriole Park at Camden Yards, the team is unveiling a ballpark season filled with history exhibits, a new left-field configuration and a slew of new food offerings and concessions stands.

The team already announced some of the events surrounding the 30th anniversary celebration; check them out here. Since then the team released plenty more specifics on what fans can expect at the ballpark.

First: the past. At a new 30th Anniversary Exhibit, fans can explore historic memorabilia and never-before-seen photos from the last three decades while also sharing their memories of ballpark events. Members of the Orioles Advocates–a nonprofit organization that has supported the game of baseball for more than 60 years–will serve as docents at the exhibit to help answer questions and direct fans. Nearly 50 items are on display at the exhibit, located on the main concourse behind home plate, including:

Script from the 1992 “The Base Ball” event, autographed by James Earl Jones

Lineup cards and pitching rubber from Cal Ripken, Jr.’s record-breaking 2,131st game

Jesse Orosco signed cleats from August 17, 1999–the day he broke the Major League record for most games pitched in baseball history (1,072)

Cal Ripken, Jr.’s game-worn jersey from October 5, 2001–his 3,000th career appearance

The official scorer’s sheet and game-used second base from the Ripken’s final game on October 6, 2001

Ryan Flaherty, JJ Hardy and Nick Markakis bats from May 10, 2012, when the trio set an AL record with back-to-back-to-back home runs to lead off the game

Final out baseball and champagne bottle from September 16, 2014, when the Orioles beat Toronto 8-2 to clinch AL East title, the team’s first clinch at home since 1969

The ball from the 10,000th home run in club history (Tim Beckham on August 3, 2017)

Pedro Alvarez’s game-worn jersey from September 18, 2019, when the Orioles became the first professional sports team to wear Braille jerseys in celebration of the Baltimore-based National Federation of the Blind

Next: the present. The Orioles and concessionaire announced a new lineup of local favorites and Baltimore-inspired eats at the ballpark. Maybe the biggest news is the addition of offerings from Jimmy’s Famous Seafood, one of Baltimore’s most popular restaurants, at the Jimmy’s Famous Seafood stand, located on the lower concourse near Section 72. Items available there include Crab Cake Egg Rolls, Mo Gaba’s Shrimp Platter (fried shrimp served with fries and bay sauce. Another new stand: The Hot Corner, located on the lower concourse near sections 49-52, features chicken tenders and fries served with one of three sauce and topping varieties. Finally, the Orioles are introducing new menu items at existing locations:

Crab Dip Pretzel ($16) –Soft baked pretzel with crab dip, Monterey Jack cheese and Old Bay seasoning. Available at the B&O Market along Eutaw Street and shown at the top of the page.

–Soft baked pretzel with crab dip, Monterey Jack cheese and Old Bay seasoning. Available at the B&O Market along Eutaw Street and shown at the top of the page. Pepperoni Pizza Pretzel ($14) –Soft baked pretzel with marinara, mozzarella, and pepperoni; Available at the B&O Market along Eutaw Street.

–Soft baked pretzel with marinara, mozzarella, and pepperoni; Available at the B&O Market along Eutaw Street. The Baltimore Smash ($16) – Two short-rib-and-chuck-blend patties topped with shaved onions, American cheese, and special sauce; Available at the Eutaw Street Burger Portable.

Lastly, the future. The team did go ahead and take out sections of left-field seating, move the Oriole Park left-field fence back some 30 feet and raising it to 12 feet to give pitchers a boost. The impact, of course, remains to be seen during the course of the season.

Photo courtesy Baltimore Orioles.

