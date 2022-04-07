Prepping for 2022: Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City Royals

Fans visiting Kauffman Stadium today will see a host of new food offerings from the Kansas City Royals and concessionaire Aramark, including a new sandwich combining BBQ and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

It wouldn’t be a new Kansas City Royals season if there was not some sort of new BBQ item on the menu. This year sees the new BBQ Reese’s Sandwich: Pulled pork, Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ Sauce, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and bacon bits. It’s available at The BBQ Pit, Section 251.

Also new this year: Smoked Wings, with house-smoked chicken wings served with an assortment of dipping sauces at the Flings & Wings stand in Section 252.

And the team is expanding its concessions spaces. Frozen Ropes (Section 216) will serve up frozen cocktail combinations in a souvenir KC Royals beverage bat, along with draft and packaged beer, water, and soft drinks. The Bullpen Burger (Sections 250, 308, 413) and Tenders Love and Chicken (Sections 206, 308, 427) stands are being expanded. And the new Signatures at the K concept (Section 314) will offer a range of favorite dishes from Rivals, Craft & Draft, and Diamond Club, all in one location.

Speaking of cocktails: the Royals are installing mixology machines in premium suites and mobile bar carts. The Bartesian cocktail machine provides bar-quality cocktails in less than 30 seconds per serve.

Finally, the Royals are joining two big ballpark trends with an expansion of mobile ordering and the self-serve movement with the installation of a Tapin2 self-serve kiosk.

