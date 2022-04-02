Prepping for 2022: Comerica Park, Detroit Tigers

New cars were installed on the Chevrolet Fountain yesterday, which means the Detroit Tigers are ready for a new season at Comerica Park, as the team unveils new menu items and more.

The team and concessionaire Delaware North Sportservice unveiled a long list of new food items for fans at Comerica Park this season. The list has quite the commitment to Michigan flavors, including four sweet and savory iterations of the local pasties, as well as a line of sandwiches and more. Someone put some real thought into this menu: it takes a special imagination to envision a pasty stuffed with cheddar and potato pierogis.

Brisket and Mac ‘N Cheese Pasty : Rich, flaky crust stuffed hatch and chili queso Mac ‘N Cheese with smoked beef brisket

: Rich, flaky crust stuffed hatch and chili queso Mac ‘N Cheese with smoked beef brisket Coney Pasty : Rich, flaky crust stuffed with ballpark frank slices, coney sauce, mustard and diced onions

: Rich, flaky crust stuffed with ballpark frank slices, coney sauce, mustard and diced onions Polish Pasty : Rich, flaky crust stuffed with cheddar and potato pierogis, grilled smoked sausage and sauerkraut

: Rich, flaky crust stuffed with cheddar and potato pierogis, grilled smoked sausage and sauerkraut Apple Pasty : Tender apples and cinnamon baked in rich, flaky crust

: Tender apples and cinnamon baked in rich, flaky crust Motor City Chicken : Tender pork loin wrapped in bacon, drizzled with spicy Michigan Maple Syrup

: Tender pork loin wrapped in bacon, drizzled with spicy Michigan Maple Syrup Fresh Italian Sausage : Grilled rope Italian Sausage topped with marinara, peppers and onions

: Grilled rope Italian Sausage topped with marinara, peppers and onions Milk ‘N Cookies : Big chocolate chip cookie and half pint of Guernsey milk

: Big chocolate chip cookie and half pint of Guernsey milk The Notorious P.I.G. – Smoked pulled pork, macaroni and cheese, onion straws and pickled jalapeno peppers, drizzled with BBQ Sauce on onion roll

– Smoked pulled pork, macaroni and cheese, onion straws and pickled jalapeno peppers, drizzled with BBQ Sauce on onion roll Fat Rooster Chicken Sandwich : Fried spicy chicken topped with house-made pickles and slaw and honey mayo on sweet Hawaiian Roll

: Fried spicy chicken topped with house-made pickles and slaw and honey mayo on sweet Hawaiian Roll Impossible Burger : Plant-based burger with lettuce, tomato and onion

: Plant-based burger with lettuce, tomato and onion Gyro Nacho : Crispy pita chips, carved gyro meat, chopped romaine lettuce, diced tomato, onions and tzatziki

: Crispy pita chips, carved gyro meat, chopped romaine lettuce, diced tomato, onions and tzatziki Beer Braised Brat: Grilled bratwurst simmered in beer and butter, topped with sauerkraut and served on pretzel bun

“We are thrilled to welcome Tigers fans back to Comerica Park, both on Opening Day and throughout the upcoming season,” said Ellen Hill-Zeringue, Vice President of Marketing via press statement. “We have some amazing experiences planned for our fans, including Pink Out the Park, the jersey retirement of Tigers legend Lou Whitaker, our second annual Summer Bash, Negro Leagues Weekend, ¡Fiesta Tigres! and much more.

Traditionally, Comerica Park really hasn’t been seen as a foodie paradise. The Detroit Tigers are directly challenging that assumption in 2022.

Speaking of Chevrolet: The left-field Chevrolet Pavilion has been upgraded with a new bar facing the playing field, with a rebranded canopy and signage that is visible both from the concourse and the field side. Detroit-based Atwater Brewery branding is now also featured.