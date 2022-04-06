Prepping for 2022: Target Field, Minnesota Twins

With a slew of new food offerings, a new food market, a sensory suite and a stress on local partners, the Minnesota Twins are prepping for the 2022 Target Field season.

It wouldn’t be a typical season without plenty of changes to Target Field from the Minnesota Twins; there are always enough changes from year to year to ensure that no two ballpark experiences will be the same. This year sees plenty of new offerings from local partners, as overseen by concessionaire Delaware North, include:

Mac’s Fish (Minneapolis): A longtime Target Field partner brings its hand-battered walleye with sea salt and jalapeño-lime tartar sauce. Served with French fries. Available at Townball Tavern.

The reference to “The Market” is to a new Target Field space inside Gate 6 down the left-field line is an open-air, walk-through environment delivering both fresh hot food and pre-packaged grab-and-go items not available elsewhere in the ballpark, capped off by self-checkout stations. Worth noting: the space also contains a walk-in cooler featuring an extensive variety of canned craft beers.

The Twins are also joining the trend toward sensory suites at the sporting venue. The Twins and local firm UnitedHealthcare are offering neuroatypical ticket holders of all ages and abilities to visit the ballpark’s new UnitedHealthcare Sensory Suite. Located on the newly renamed UnitedHealthcare Suite Level, the former “Suite 1” has been completely renovated, reimagined and equipped to deliver a welcoming, compatible environment in which neuroatypical guests may find temporary respite, if needed, during games.

There are a few twists with this installation, however, according to a team press release. The Sensory Suite’s distinctive location on the suite level is meant to ensure accessibility, while also helping to ease guests’ transition back to their ticketed seats by offering a controlled, outdoor area overlooking the game. This outdoor option makes Target Field’s sensory area among a select few in professional sports venues nationally to have a view of the playing surface. On-site Twins Guest Services staff members have been individually trained to deliver appropriate and diverse assistance.

Fans won’t be impacted by this work, but other Target Field upgrades are in the works. Check them out.

