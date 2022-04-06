RubberDucks add to Canal Park Extreme Food Menu for 2022

We don’t know what’s more impressive: that the Akron RubberDucks (Class AA; Eastern League) continue to unveil new Canal Park Extreme Food Menu items annually or that the team sold naming rights to 2022’s new offerings.

New on the Extreme Food Menu: Another Cheesy Canal Pork Dog presented by WONE Spatz & Amanda, PopCONE Chicken presented by ESPN Cleveland and Never Sausage a Thing.

It is dangerous to be posting these stories on an empty stomach, but here goes. Another Cheesy Canal Pork Dog is a footlong 5-Star Meats hot dog topped with pulled pork, fried onions and Stouffer’s Mac N Cheese. PopCONE Chicken is the team’s take on chicken and waffles: Crispy fried popcorn chicken tossed in homemade honey-hot sauce, placed in a waffle cone. And the Never Sausage a Thing is a take on a polish boy, a 5-Star Meats Jumbo Hot Dog topped with coleslaw, green onions and Branch BBQ sauce served in a baked potato.

“The Extreme Food Menu turns 10 this year, and we are excited to add these unique culinary creations that fans of every age will enjoy,” RubberDucks General Manager and COO Jim Pfander said via press release. “The Extreme Food Menu has become synonymous with the Akron RubberDucks ballpark experience, and we can’t wait for the fans to tempt their tastebuds with the new and classic items available at Canal Park.”

These new items join the Extreme Food Menu alongside the returning Not Your Routine Poutine (a 10 oz portion of French Fries topped with gravy, cheese curds, pulled pork, green onions and bacon bits), Three Dog Night (kielbasa split in half with a bratwurst inside, split in half with a hot dog inside of it, topped with sauerkraut and served on a sub bun), The 98.1 KDD Screamer (21 scoops of Smith’s Premium ice cream on top of a brownie base and finished off with chocolate syrup, bananas, whipped cream, sprinkles and maraschino cherries), Pineapple TeriyAkron Bowl (a half pineapple hollowed out and filled with a mixture of white rice, grilled chicken, diced pineapple and Thai chili garlic sauce topped with a teriyaki glaze) and Nice 2 Meat U Burger (an elegant tower of two 8 oz steakhouse seasoned certified angus beef burgers, two Five Star Meats beef franks, crispy bacon, grilled onions and American cheese on a toasted kaiser bun).

The food additions come during a year of change at Canal Park: the team installed new seating during the offseason.

Photo of PopCONE Chicken courtesy Akron RubberDucks.

