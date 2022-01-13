It’s back to Lee County Sports Complex in Fort Myers

With the naming rights to CenturyLink Sports Complex expiring, the spring home of the Minnesota Twins will revert to Lee County Sports Complex until a new naming-rights deal is reached.

The Twins’ spring training games are held at Hammond Stadium, also the home of the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (Low-A Southeast), and that won’t be changing. Besides the ballpark, the complex also includes a state-of-the-art player development academy (shown above) and an assortment of training fields. Naming rights to CenturyLink were sold beginning in 2015, but since then CenturyLink was sold to Lumen, which declined to renew their naming-rights deal. The old Lee County Sports Complex came out of storage and is in the midst of being installed for spring training 2022.

