Bowie Baysox, Frederick Keys sold

Ken Young has sold the Bowie Baysox (Double-A Northeast) and the Frederick Keys (MLB Draft League) to Attain Sports and Entertainment, led by Greg Baroni and Richard Roberts.

It’s the first move into affiliated baseball for Attain Sports and Entertainment, which will run the teams under the Maryland Baseball, LLC entity. Baroni will be CEO and Principal General Partner, while Roberts will be President and General Partner. According to a press release, Baroni is the founder and CEO of Attain Partners, as well as co-founder of Attain, LLC, which sold its federal business division in 2021. Before founding Attain, Baroni held senior roles at KPMG, KPMG Consulting and Unisys Corporation. Roberts is Chief Financial Officer of Attain Partners, and previously spent more than 30 years in senior roles with BearingPoint, KPMG Consulting, and KPMG.

“As a Maryland resident of more than 30 years, I have deep roots in the region and am excited by the opportunity to bring next-level baseball experiences to our area,” Baroni said. “Throughout my career, I’ve had a passion for building great teams, and this is a natural extension of that focus. The Baysox and Keys offer a pipeline opportunity to the Major Leagues and continue the tradition of providing quality entertainment to families and communities. It’s about building teams and serving the players and fans, and that resonates with me.”

Young will retain his ownership of the Albuquerque Isotopes (Triple-A West), Norfolk Tides (Triple-A East) and the Biloxi Shuckers (Double-A South).

“It’s not just about baseball, it’s about providing family fun entertainment—Attain Sports and Entertainment understands that and is positioned to invest in the Baysox and Keys to further enhance the teams’ impact on their communities and fans,” Young said. “I am confident that the teams are in great hands with Greg and Rich, each of whom bring a proven track record of success throughout their impressive careers. I’m excited to watch them build on the momentum that we’ve created.”

Rumors about the sale of the two teams have swirled for many months now, with the big names, like Under Armour’s Kevin Plank and existing MiLB team investors, attached to a sale. Of the two markets, Frederick is seen as the greater prize with the most upside, with Frederick County of the fasting growing areas in the Washington, D.C. market.