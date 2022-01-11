New for 2022: Asheboro ZooKeepers

The Asheboro Copperheads of the summer-collegiate Coastal Plain League are no more, as the team adopts a new moniker and branding for the 2022 season: the Asheboro ZooKeepers.

The new branding is inspired by McCrary Park and the team’s proximity to the North Carolina Zoo. In a press release from the team, the rebranding “is intended to elevate the franchise’s positioning within the community as a family-first summertime destination in central North Carolina.” The team has already begun planning cross-promotional opportunities with the North Carolina Zoo with a vision to work together as public ambassadors for the community, offering affordable family fun to the entire region. And with McCrary Park due for another renovation entering the 2022 season, there’s plenty of change with the team in 2022.)

The new design and branding comes from Skye Design Studios.

“Over the past year or so, we took a long look at our brand and thought this was an ideal time to create something new and fresh,” said team owner Doug Pugh via press release. “We’ve always been focused on delivering a fun product for the whole family, so what better theme to build off than Asheboro’s biggest attraction? ZooKeepers was a no-brainer!”