Personnel news: Reno, Staten Island

We have personnel news today from the Reno Aces (Triple-A West) and the Staten Island FerryHawks (Atlantic League).

In Reno, the Aces have added Mike Murray as Chief Commercial Officer and Chris Phillips as Chief Operating Officer.

Murray will lead all community-focused revenue generation departments for the Aces, including corporate partnerships, season memberships, group events, suites and hospitality, marketing and communications, and community relations.

He comes to the Aces after a 20-year career with Lotus Radio, most recently serving as the Reno general manager since 2019. A University of Northern Iowa grad has served as the treasurer for the Nevada Broadcasters Association since 2019, and was the Aces’ public address announcer in the inaugural 2009 season.

Phillips will oversee the stadium and team operations, as well as event experience and special events.

Over the last 20 years, Phillips has led a variety of teams and departments throughout Minor League Baseball. Most recently, Phillips served as the General Manager of the Colorado Springs Sky Sox (Class AAA; Pacific Coast League) and Rocky Mountain Vibes (Pioneer League). In his decade in Colorado Springs, Phillips ascended from corporate sales director to assistant general manager before leading the organization.

“I am thrilled to welcome Mike and Chris to our leadership team here with the Aces,” said president Eric Edelstein via press statement. “Their experience and energy will carry forward a tradition of strong leaders at Greater Nevada Field who are focused on bringing the best of affordable, family friendly entertainment to Northern Nevada.”

In Staten Island, Eddie Medina is the new FerryHawks Director of Baseball Operations. Medina is a Staten Island native who was a star pitcher at Moore Catholic High School before playing at St. John’s for legendary coach Ed Blankmeyer. At Moore Catholic, Medina was named NYC player of the year as a senior, made the Staten Island Advance All-Star team three times and helped the Mavericks win a city championship. At St. John’s, Medina won 2 Big East tournaments and one Big East Co Championship and advanced to the super regionals of the College World Series. Medina played ten years of professional baseball across the country for a variety of independent partner leagues primarily in the American Association. In 2019, Medina was an American Association All Star as a member of the St. Paul Saints, threw a no-hitter that season and won the American Association championship.

As Director of Baseball Operations, Medina will support GM Gary Perone and assist with player recruitment, coordinating team travel logistics and transactions and assist the manager and coaching staff with game day preparation and scouting. Medina will also work with local community on camps and clinics.

“Eddie Medina is a FerryHawk grand slam. He lives on and loves Staten Island. He played Division 1 baseball locally at St. John’s and has ten years of experience across professional baseball. His passion and grit, coupled with his baseball relationships and credibility as a former player will be a huge advantage as we build a roster and compete for a championship.” said FerryHawks President Eric Shuffler.