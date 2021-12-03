New Springfield Sliders owners include Jamie Toole, Jeff Jarrett

The new ownership group for the summer-collegiate Springfield Sliders (Prospect League) includes wrestling Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett and is led by industry veteran Jamie Toole.

The Sliders, who play in longtime MiLB ballpark Robin Roberts Stadium, are being purchased from Todd Miller by Golden Rule Entertainment. Pending Prospect League approval, the purchase is expected to be finalized in January 2022. Look for plenty of changes in 2022 and beyond, including some ballpark upgrades and a potential rebranding.

“There’s nothing more American than baseball — it’s a tradition that’s been deeply ingrained in our cultural identity for more than a century,” said Jamie Toole, Chief Storyteller of Golden Rule Entertainment. “We’ve been fortunate to have been involved in America’s Pastime for many years, and we’re beyond thrilled to continue that rich tradition in the hometown of one of America’s greatest presidents.”

Toole most recently worked for the Low-A Jupiter Hammerheads and Roger Dean Stadium; before that he was in the front office of the Atlantic League’s Bridgeport Bluefish and was a founder of the independent South Coast League.

The ownership group includes veteran promoter and WWE hall-of-famer Jeff Jarrett. “I’m thrilled to be joining Jamie and his team at Golden Rule Entertainment as we begin a new era of baseball in the City of Springfield,” Jarrett said via press release. “From the moment the opportunity to get involved was first presented to me, and hearing the passion in Jamie’s voice about bringing the best entertainment experience possible to Springfield, I knew I wanted to be a part of this organization. I’m excited about the challenges ahead of us, but I’m more than confident that this talented and experienced ownership group will be able to deliver and exceed all expectations.”

“I have always been a fan of fitness and athletics and certainly played and coached my share of baseball. I soon became interested in what Jamie’s plans were for baseball in Springfield and his commitment to involving the community,” said Capital City Baseball co-owner Mike Manley via press statement. “Jamie’s experience with Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Fla., and his obvious knack for entertainment convinced me that he would surprise a lot of people and his company would grow into something I really wanted to be a part of.”