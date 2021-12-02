New for 2022: DubSea Fish Sticks

After a name-the-team contest, the former Highline Bears summer collegiate baseball team will be known as DubSea Fish Sticks, edging out DubSea Seal Slingers by the slimmest of margins.

In the end, Fish Sticks won by less than 1 percent, with a total vote percentage of 50.04 percent. The team received over 5,000 votes during the competition, including votes from every U.S. state and seven different countries. Dub Sea is a reference both to West Seattle and White Center, used by other businesses in the area throughout the years.

“It’s been an intense and exciting process coming up with two different brand names, and then letting the fans decide. We’ve had houses divided across the country about which team name is best. It’s exciting to know we’re going to have the best and craziest name out of all the sports teams in the Pacific Northwest.” General Manager Justin Moser said via press statement. “The amount of response we have received both locally and nationally has been incredible. We’re excited to show our community how much fun we can have at games with this new name and identity.”

After being confused with local high schools, little leagues and Highline College, the team decided to rebrand. After receiving over 200 entries, they flew in the baseball branding company Brandiose.

The team plays its games during the months of June, July, and the first part of August at Mel Olson Stadium–now being branded as The Fryer–located inside of King County’s Steve Cox Memorial Park. “We’re not in the baseball business, we’re in the circus business where there happens to be a college baseball game center stage. This will be the place everyone will want to spend Friday and Saturday nights during the summer. It’ll be unlike any baseball game you’ve ever been to.”