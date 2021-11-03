Cleveland’s transition to Guardians begins

With the 2021 MLB season officially over, we’re seeing teams lay in plans for the 2022 season. One tangible act: the 80-foot Indians script is being taken down at Progressive Field, as Cleveland begins the transition to Guardians.

The 2022 season will see the culmination of years of planning and market research mapping out the change from Indians to Guardians, a process that began with the removal of legacy marks like Chief Wahoo and culminating in the decision to adopt the Guardians moniker and branding. The Guardians name refers to the distinctive Guardians of Traffic statues just outside the ballpark on the Hope Memorial Bridge, constructed in 1927 and a central part of the city’s identity. Those not from Cleveland may not fully grasp the local significance of the Guardians, but here we are.

As the team and the city continue to map out Progressive Field upgrades, the team moved ahead with the removal of the Indians script, a week-long process. It’s not been decided yet where the sign ends up. When the team moved to Progressive Field, the 28-foot neon Chief Wahoo sign at Cleveland Municipal Stadium’s Gate D was moved to Western Reserve Historical Society in University Circle, but it’s not clear whether the Indians script will end up there or some other historical society. Mentioned by team officials: the Baseball Heritage Museum at the League Park site.

For now the sign will go into storage.

Rendering courtesy Cleveland Guardians.

RELATED STORIES: Cleveland Guardians sued over name change; More glimpses at Progressive Field renovations; Cleveland unveils ambitious Progressive Field renovations; Goodbye Indians, hello Cleveland Guardians