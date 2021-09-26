Arizona Fall League, Low-A schedules released

We have the final components of the 2021 and 2022 MiLB seasons, as the 2021 Arizona Fall League and 2022 Low-A schedules are finally released.

There had been some rumblings that the Arizona Fall League would take a break this year due to COVID-19 and cost concerns, what with MiLB schedules running into late September and early October, but in the end MLB set up a 2021 Arizona Fall League schedule beginning on October 13 and running through Friday, Nov. 19, with the AFL Championship Game set for Saturday, November 20. The League’s annual Fall Stars Game will be played on Saturday, November 13 at Salt River Fields. Alas, no autographs.

Here’s the schedule:

The Low-A schedule framework is the same as the High-A schedule framework: a 132-game season with 66 home games, representing an addition of 12 games over the 120-game 2021 season. The season begins April 8 and ends Sept. 11, with the playoffs afterwards; there is a break for All-Star Games. Also on tap: a wider range of league opponents, versus the limited slate of opponents this season as part of baseball’s COVID strategies. The six-game series with Mondays off will continue, with the exceptions being July 4 (which falls on a Monday) and a July 18-21 All-Star break.

The schedule releases follow the announcement of 138-game schedules (including 69 home games) at Double-A, starting April 8 and ending Sept. 18. The Triple-A schedule launches on April 5, and teams can expect more travel and expanded destinations across a full 144-game slate.

RELATED STORIES: 2022 High-A schedules released; Double-A schedules out; more normalcy; 2022 schedule releases: A return to normalcy