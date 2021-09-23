The 2022 ACC Baseball Championship returns to Charlotte, with Truist Field hosting the event on May 24-29.

The 2021 ACC Baseball Championship was held at Truist Field, with nearly 59,000 fans attending games in Charlotte. This ranks as the fifth-highest attendance in tournament history and the highest since 2015.

“We’re excited to have the ACC Baseball Championship return to the city of Charlotte for the second consecutive year,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips in a press release. “The Charlotte Knights, in conjunction with the Charlotte Sports Foundation, Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority and Visit Charlotte, continue to be outstanding partners. Our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans enjoyed a tremendous experience in Charlotte during the 2021 event, and we know that will only continue as we all look forward to our 2022 ACC Baseball Championship.”

The ACC Baseball Championship has been held in the Charlotte region three times with Duke winning the 2021 title, while Georgia Tech won the 2000 championship and Wake Forest captured the 2001 title, with both latter tournaments held at the Knights’ former ballpark in Fort Mill, South Carolina.

“We are very pleased to host the 2022 ACC Baseball Championship at Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte,” stated Charlotte Knights Chief Operating Officer Dan Rajkowski in a press release. “We would once again like to thank the ACC for its commitment in bringing this week-long collegiate baseball tournament to our region. We’re also very pleased with the continued support from the City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County, as well as our great partners at the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority and the Charlotte Sports Foundation.”