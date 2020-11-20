Astros add Sugar Land as new Triple-A affiliate

As expected: the Houston Astros are buying the Sugar Land Skeeters and adding the formerly independent Atlantic League team as its Triple-A affiliate for the 2021 season and beyond as the makeover of MiLB by MLB continues.

The team will play in the Pacific Coast League, replacing the Round Rock Express (Class AAA; Pacific Coast League) as the top Astros affiliate. The move gives the Astros ownership of three of its four MiLB affiliates, with it looking like the team will be in the soon-to-be High-A Midwest League as well.

The Sugar Land Skeeters were established in 2010 as an expansion team in the Atlantic League.

“We are excited to bring Triple A baseball to Sugar Land, which is a great city with great fans,” said Astros Owner and Chairman Jim Crane via press release. “We look forward to partnering with the City of Sugar Land’s great leadership to reinvest into the ballpark to make it one of the best Triple A facilities in the country. I also want to personally thank Bob and Marcie Zlotnik, who were instrumental in bringing baseball to Sugar Land.”

“We are excited to partner with the Astros and Jim Crane to bring Triple A baseball to Sugar Land,” said current Skeeters owners Bob and Marcie Zlotnik via press release. “We are grateful for all the support that the city, its leadership, business community and fans have shown the Skeeters over the past nine years. We encourage everyone from Houston and surrounding cities to enjoy the great fan experience at Constellation Field.”

“It is an honor to be the new Triple A home of the Houston Astros,” said Sugar Land Mayor Joe R. Zimmerman. “We are incredibly excited about this opportunity to showcase our city and partner with the Houston Astros and Major League Baseball. We look forward to welcoming new visitors to our city who have yet to discover what makes Constellation Field and Sugar Land special. I’d like to thank the Sugar Land Skeeters for putting Sugar Land on the baseball map and the Houston Astros for their investment in our community and their commitment to the future of baseball in Sugar Land.”

