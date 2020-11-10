Twins, Rochester Red Wings part ways

The Minnesota Twins and top affiliate Rochester Red Wings (Class AAA; International League) are parting ways, clearing the way for the Twins to undertake a new affiliation with the St. Paul Saints and the Red Wings to likely end up as a farm team of the Washington Nationals.

This move is not a surprise; we predicted it last week in our preview of the upcoming changes to Minor League Baseball under MLB rule.

The Twins and Red Wings became affiliated in September 2002 and were together for 17 seasons.

“Our relationship with the Twins has been a good one. Dave St. Peter (Twins President/ CEO), in his call to inform me, stressed the deep appreciation the Twins have had for our relationship, and gratitude for our partnership. We will always have fond memories of our time spent as a Twins affiliate, but it’s exciting to contemplate the future in this new era of Red Wings Baseball,” said Red Wings President/CEO/COO Naomi Silver via press release.

The Nationals, meanwhile, are the team most likely to end up in Rochester; the Nationals had been the parent of the Fresno Grizzlies (Class AAA; Pacific Coast League) in recent seasons, a relationship that didn’t seem to please either side. The move to the Red Wings puts the Nationals back in an Eastern time zone, with closer access to the Harrisburg Senators (Class AA; Eastern League), which most likely will end up repeating as the Nats’ Class AA affiliate.

Here’s the most up-to-date information about the current affiliation status.

RELATED STORIES: New York Mets keep core of MiLB affiliates in place; MLB teams being apprised of their MiLB affiliates; SI Yankees “shocked” by Yankees affiliate decision; Thunder owner Plumeri: We were betrayed by Yankees; Let the Affiliate Dance begin!; Yankees announce affiliate changes in first glimpse of MiLB overhaul; Details of MLB takeover of MiLB emerge; MiLB facility guidelines released; owners sanguine; Freund joins MLB in MiLB reorganization push; MLB announces plans for Appalachian reincarnation as wood-bat league; O’Conner to retire as MiLB President and CEO; RIP Minor League Baseball: 1901-2020; MLB announces plans for Appalachian reincarnation as wood-bat league; American Association, Frontier League now MLB Partner Leagues; Indy Atlantic League designated MLB Partner League; O’Conner to retire as MiLB President and CEO; MiLB: We’re in the endgame now