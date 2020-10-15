New for 2021: Johnstown Mill Rats

We have a name and branding for the new summer-collegiate Prospect League team setting up shop for 2021 at Point Stadium in Johnstown (PA): the Johnstown Mill Rats.

Johnstown, of course, is a former mill town, and the name pays homage to that history.

The team will be playing out of Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, the former Point Stadium, which opened in 1926 and has hosted various MiLB, independent-baseball and amateur teams throughout the years. Alas, there’s no much remaining of that original Point Stadium: most of the original ballpark was demolished in 2005 and $11 million in renovations led to the opening of the current Sargent’s Stadium at the Point for the 2006 All-American Amateur Baseball Association (AAABA) tournament. It features some unique dimensions, to be sure: 290 feet down the left-field line, 290 feet down the line in right field, 409 feet in center field and 395 feet in right-center field. In left field you’ll find a 60-foot-high wall and screen.

The Johnstown Franchise will be owned and operated by Johnstown Family Entertainment, with the principals being National Sports Services, which also owns the Gastonia Grizzlies and the Wilmington Sharks of the summer-collegiate Coastal Plain League as well as the aforementioned Lafayette Aviators. NSS’s Matt Perry is also serving as president of the Kansas City T-Bones (independent; American Association).

