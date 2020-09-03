Dawgs discuss ballpark upgrades, 2021 WCBL ASG

Some news from the Okotoks Dawgs , as the Calgary-area summer-collegiate franchise will now host the 2021 Western Canadian Baseball League (WCBL) All-Star Game at Seaman Stadium, which will sport upgrades for the season as well.

Edmonton had been slated to host the 2021 WCBL All-Star Game, but given recent developments in that city and the Prospects, the decision was made to move the game at Seaman Stadium, where the Dawgs have developed into one of the biggest draw in all of summer-collegiate baseball, ranking #3 in our annual listings at almost 4,000 fans a game. The game is set for July 24 and will feature the usual festivities: a Home Run Derby, a musical concert, barbecues and other events.

The Dawgs also introduced the latest addition to Seaman Stadium: ​Core 4 (+14) Corner​, adding expansive hospitality patios wrapping around the left-field foul pole and creating a unique seating area along the lines of the Green Monster at Fenway Park and the Crawford Boxes at Minute Maid Park. The name “Core 4” is a homage to the original Dawgs Youth Team, an elite youth-baseball powerhouse across Canada and the United States dating back to the mid-1990s. It exists to this day in the form of the highly successful Dawgs Baseball Academy.