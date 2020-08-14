Landmark at Polar Park construction: topping-off ceremony

Construction on Polar Park, set to open in 2021 as the home of the Worcester Red Sox (Class AAA; International League), hit a major milestone last night when the team and the city of Worcester held the traditional topping-off ceremony.

The topping-off ceremony is held after the last piece of structural steel is installed on a construction project; workers on the project sign the beam and an evergreen tree is affixed to the beam.

The next big step for the team: the release of new uniforms and caps for the 2021 season.

Here’s a look at the construction progress as of today:

Images courtesy Polar Park.

